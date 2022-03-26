Kingman Food Bank seeks donations as need increases

KINGMAN – With inflation impacting the wallets of people throughout the county, the Kingman Area Food Bank is struggling with food inconsistencies and an increase in users.

Mark Pardue, Kingman Area Food Bank executive director, said the last several months have been a stressful time for staff due to the lack of food and higher prices. He also said the food bank is seeing a significant increase in people, particularly young families.

In the week ending March 25, Pardue said around 300 families walked through the doors. Pardue estimated there are two and a half kids per family. On Thursday, March 24, the food bank saw 108 people, a mix of individuals and families.

He said these are families who have jobs and homes, but due to high food and gas prices are struggling to put food on the table. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food from January 2022 to February 2022 was 7.9% higher than the year prior.

For many individuals and families, the food bank is the last resort. Since the beginning of 2022, the food bank has welcomed around 730 new individuals and over 400 new households. Pardue said senior citizens continue to be the largest group of users.

With Kingman’s population growing, Pardue said he has also seen a lot of families who are new to the area coming to the food bank. With everyday items becoming more expensive, hunger is currently impacting neighbors, co-workers and friends.

“You’re not buying groceries if you’ve got to pay to go to work because it’s a cost to go to work,” Pardue said.

Pardue said empty and inconsistent shelves at the grocery store reflects the shelves at the food bank. On Friday, March 18, Pardue said staff contemplated shutting their doors for the day due to the lack of food.

While there is currently stress at the food bank, Pardue worries what fall and winter will bring.

“I think we’re going to see a big impact this fall,” Pardue said.

Due to food inconsistencies, Pardue said it’s been a challenge to keep the shelves stocked with staples like bread, pasta and canned goods. He described a day last week when a shipment of bagels was the “rescue” of the day.

Pardue said with a healthy supply of produce, they are able to feed people who don’t come into the food bank through outreach efforts. However, he said those numbers for their outreach efforts have “duplicated.”

“It’s kind of scary, the numbers that I see,” Pardue said. “We’re probably duplicating those numbers by reaching out with other organizations and getting the food out,” Pardue said.

While inconsistencies have bled into all food groups, Pardue said keeping protein stocked is the biggest challenge. Due to the economy, Pardue said some days the food bank receives the best quality meat grocery stores offer because shoppers can’t afford the price of the product.

“It’s a tale of two worlds,” Pardue said. “I’m afraid it’s only going to get worse.”

While Pardue is ecstatic about quality food, it does not address the inconsistencies the food bank faces on a daily basis. He is also aware that stores are being more cautious in what they donate since their shelves struggle to stay full.

“The stores are being more cautious. They’re seeing supply chain issues,” Pardue said.

Pardue said he and staff are grateful they continue to receive good orders of produce and donations from community members and partners. However, each day brings new unknowns.

“The world is upside down,” Pardue said.

While the situation brings anxiety, Pardue said the food bank is brainstorming solutions. As for what individuals can do, Pardue said they are always appreciative of food donations and monetary donations.

When asked if the food bank would prefer food donations over money, he said people should decide where they want to spend their money. For example, if people want to make sure their money goes towards certain foods, donating the food would be the best option. However, if donating online or mailing a check is easier, staff will always be appreciative.

Pardue also said those interested in donating can sometimes get the best deals by monitoring grocery store sales or deals and keeping the food bank in mind while shopping. Staff also works with local partners, grocery stores and volunteers to keep the doors open and keep Kingman fed.

To donate to the food bank and see how that money is used visit kingmanareafoodbank.org/donate. The Kingman Area Food Bank is located at 2930 Butler Ave.