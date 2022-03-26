Mohave Community College paramedic, EMT deadline nears

KINGMAN – Emergency medical service careers impact the lives of many and can be utilized in a variety of workplace setting. Mohave Community College Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic campus program applications deadlines are approaching.



According to an MCC news release, the deadline to apply for the EMT Academy starting in the summer is Sunday, May 1. The fall deadline for EMT classes taking place at all campuses is Sunday, July 31.



The paramedic program at the Detroit Avenue Center – Kingman application deadline is Sunday, May 1 and classes start Monday, May 23. The Lake Havasu cohort’s deadline is Thursday, Sept. 15 and classes begin Monday, Oct. 17.



EMTs and paramedics are used in a wide variety of workplace settings like emergency 911 services, hospitals, private ambulance companies and fire departments. In 2020, MCC’s paramedic program has an 85% pass rate for the EMT National CBT exam and a 100% job placement.



“A career in Emergency Medical Services can be incredibly rewarding. You are involved in helping people on their worst day. You learn throughout your education that you have the ability to make a difference in someone's life, and you find that you are constantly learning as emergency medicine changes,” said Kris Long, director of EMS.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, EMTs and paramedics on average can earn $36,650.

An EMT has less educational training than a paramedic. EMTs can handle basic health procedures like preforming CPR and using oxygen on a patient. Paramedics have a minimum of 1,000 hours of training and can administer drugs, insert IV lines and more.



Medical Assisting is another career that gives people an option to help people. MCC’s MEA program offers different career options, including Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy, Medical Coding and Billing and Health Information Technology pathways.



MCC offers a pathway for anyone interested in furthering their education in the medical field whether it’s performing direct patient care or working in support areas. Careers in healthcare provide constant learning as healthcare changes and a rewarding atmosphere.

For more information, contact Linda K, secretary for EMS, at ems@mohave.edu or 928-681-5646, or Kris Long, Director of EMS at klong@mohave.edu or 928-681-5645.

MCC is currently enrolling students in summer and fall semesters. Those interested in attending can visit Mohave.edu/EnrollNow. Applying to become an MCC student is free, and student services employees will assist everyone through the application and enrollment process. Tuition assistance is also available.