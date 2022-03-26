OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issued 14 building permits for the week ending March 25

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending March 25. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending March 25. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 5:49 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 26, 2022 6:27 PM

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 25:

Kristy Crawford: Oatman; electric to trailer- 100 AMP

Stutz Investments: Oatman; electric- 200 AMP

P & M Electric Inc (FN): 3895 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; 200 AMP upgrade electric panel

Stutz Investments: Oatman; demo shed

Cerbat Excavation Inc: 1725 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; demo structure only

Benjamin White: new 22 KW gas generator & new gas line

John T Head, Patricia E Gratcl: 1585 Valley Drive, Mohave Valley; 400 AMP panel upgrade

GT Power: 3152 Ervin Lane, Lake Havasu City; 200 AMP panel replacement

Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; HVAC, replace two ton package unit on roof

Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2223 Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley: HVAC, replace four ton package unit

Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: N/A

Fred M Widell: 2337 S. Canelo Road, Golden Valley; partial demo of manufactured home to allow engineer to come in for a remodel

Romar Electric: 2445 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; electric 100 AMP

Craig C Finley: 2645 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; upgrade from 100 AMP to 200 AMP electric

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 25:

KC ORR BUILDERS INC.: 1200 Gordon Drive, Kingman; $929.48

Walker Service Electric, Inc: 1050 E. Beverly Ave. Apt. 114, Kingman; electric; $32.65

N/A: 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,212.34

TR-ORR: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $2,332.69

Titan Solar Power: 2205 Lucille Ave., Kingman; $175

Mohave Shadez: 2005 Robert Mitchum Drive, Kingman; awnings; $345.26

Mohave Shadez: 2601 Airfield Court, Kingman; awnings; $183.56

Mohave Shadez: 2142 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; awnings; $183.56

Tuff Shed, Inc: 3290 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $483.86

Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 2033 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128

Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 3261 Isador Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

Expert Electric LLC: 1668 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

Gary and Julie Lawson: 2144 Horse Ave., new SFR; $6,236.41

Long’s Construction, LLC: 3716 Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7, 443.24

Prince Pools: 3300 Monte Moro Street, Kingman; pool; $812.21

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 25:

Wales Consulting & Business Services: 2614 Marlene Ave., Kingman; business consulting & bookkeeping

Sundowner Saloon: 4400 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; cocktail lounge

Lemcool Enterprises, LLC: 4071 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; computer sales and service

Aquatic Services of Mohave County Inc.: PO Box 3751, Lake Havasu City; contractor

Dutra's Affordable Restoration’s: 795 S. Tonto Road, Golden Valley; handyman- home & garden

Stevenson Sports: 2334 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; non-profit sponsor

Kingman Elite Management LLC dba Reality: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office

HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, LTD: 501 W. Church Street, Monsey, New York; retail trade

Go Wireless, Inc.: 3787 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; telecommunications

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State