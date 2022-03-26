Mohave County issued 14 building permits for the week ending March 25
Updated as of Saturday, March 26, 2022 6:27 PM
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 25:
Kristy Crawford: Oatman; electric to trailer- 100 AMP
Stutz Investments: Oatman; electric- 200 AMP
P & M Electric Inc (FN): 3895 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; 200 AMP upgrade electric panel
Stutz Investments: Oatman; demo shed
Cerbat Excavation Inc: 1725 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; demo structure only
Benjamin White: new 22 KW gas generator & new gas line
John T Head, Patricia E Gratcl: 1585 Valley Drive, Mohave Valley; 400 AMP panel upgrade
GT Power: 3152 Ervin Lane, Lake Havasu City; 200 AMP panel replacement
Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; HVAC, replace two ton package unit on roof
Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2223 Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley: HVAC, replace four ton package unit
Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: N/A
Fred M Widell: 2337 S. Canelo Road, Golden Valley; partial demo of manufactured home to allow engineer to come in for a remodel
Romar Electric: 2445 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; electric 100 AMP
Craig C Finley: 2645 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; upgrade from 100 AMP to 200 AMP electric
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 25:
KC ORR BUILDERS INC.: 1200 Gordon Drive, Kingman; $929.48
Walker Service Electric, Inc: 1050 E. Beverly Ave. Apt. 114, Kingman; electric; $32.65
N/A: 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,212.34
TR-ORR: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $2,332.69
Titan Solar Power: 2205 Lucille Ave., Kingman; $175
Mohave Shadez: 2005 Robert Mitchum Drive, Kingman; awnings; $345.26
Mohave Shadez: 2601 Airfield Court, Kingman; awnings; $183.56
Mohave Shadez: 2142 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; awnings; $183.56
Tuff Shed, Inc: 3290 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $483.86
Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 2033 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128
Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 3261 Isador Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
Expert Electric LLC: 1668 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36
Gary and Julie Lawson: 2144 Horse Ave., new SFR; $6,236.41
Long’s Construction, LLC: 3716 Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7, 443.24
Prince Pools: 3300 Monte Moro Street, Kingman; pool; $812.21
The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 25:
Wales Consulting & Business Services: 2614 Marlene Ave., Kingman; business consulting & bookkeeping
Sundowner Saloon: 4400 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; cocktail lounge
Lemcool Enterprises, LLC: 4071 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; computer sales and service
Aquatic Services of Mohave County Inc.: PO Box 3751, Lake Havasu City; contractor
Dutra's Affordable Restoration’s: 795 S. Tonto Road, Golden Valley; handyman- home & garden
Stevenson Sports: 2334 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; non-profit sponsor
Kingman Elite Management LLC dba Reality: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office
HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, LTD: 501 W. Church Street, Monsey, New York; retail trade
Go Wireless, Inc.: 3787 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; telecommunications
