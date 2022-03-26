Mohave County issued 14 building permits for the week ending March 25

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 25:

Kristy Crawford: Oatman; electric to trailer- 100 AMP

Stutz Investments: Oatman; electric- 200 AMP

P & M Electric Inc (FN): 3895 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; 200 AMP upgrade electric panel

Stutz Investments: Oatman; demo shed

Cerbat Excavation Inc: 1725 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; demo structure only

Benjamin White: new 22 KW gas generator & new gas line

John T Head, Patricia E Gratcl: 1585 Valley Drive, Mohave Valley; 400 AMP panel upgrade

GT Power: 3152 Ervin Lane, Lake Havasu City; 200 AMP panel replacement

Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; HVAC, replace two ton package unit on roof

Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2223 Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley: HVAC, replace four ton package unit

Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: N/A

Fred M Widell: 2337 S. Canelo Road, Golden Valley; partial demo of manufactured home to allow engineer to come in for a remodel

Romar Electric: 2445 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; electric 100 AMP

Craig C Finley: 2645 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; upgrade from 100 AMP to 200 AMP electric

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 25:

KC ORR BUILDERS INC.: 1200 Gordon Drive, Kingman; $929.48

Walker Service Electric, Inc: 1050 E. Beverly Ave. Apt. 114, Kingman; electric; $32.65

N/A: 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,212.34

TR-ORR: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $2,332.69

Titan Solar Power: 2205 Lucille Ave., Kingman; $175

Mohave Shadez: 2005 Robert Mitchum Drive, Kingman; awnings; $345.26

Mohave Shadez: 2601 Airfield Court, Kingman; awnings; $183.56

Mohave Shadez: 2142 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; awnings; $183.56

Tuff Shed, Inc: 3290 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $483.86

Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 2033 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128

Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 3261 Isador Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

Expert Electric LLC: 1668 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

Gary and Julie Lawson: 2144 Horse Ave., new SFR; $6,236.41

Long’s Construction, LLC: 3716 Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7, 443.24

Prince Pools: 3300 Monte Moro Street, Kingman; pool; $812.21

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 25:

Wales Consulting & Business Services: 2614 Marlene Ave., Kingman; business consulting & bookkeeping

Sundowner Saloon: 4400 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; cocktail lounge

Lemcool Enterprises, LLC: 4071 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; computer sales and service

Aquatic Services of Mohave County Inc.: PO Box 3751, Lake Havasu City; contractor

Dutra's Affordable Restoration’s: 795 S. Tonto Road, Golden Valley; handyman- home & garden

Stevenson Sports: 2334 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; non-profit sponsor

Kingman Elite Management LLC dba Reality: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office

HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, LTD: 501 W. Church Street, Monsey, New York; retail trade

Go Wireless, Inc.: 3787 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; telecommunications