OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

National Weather Service: Rain likely in Kingman Monday

Rain is in the Kingman-area forecast for Monday and Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

Rain is in the Kingman-area forecast for Monday and Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 26, 2022 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – There’s a 90% chance of rain overnight on Monday, March 28 in the Kingman area, according to the National Weather Service.

The opportunity for some rare precipitation begins during the day on Monday, with NWS calling for a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m.

The probability of rain increases to 90% overnight, with a 60% chance of additional precipitation on Tuesday, March 29.

It will also be significantly cooler, after highs in the mid-80s last week.

NWS is calling for a high of 81 degrees on Sunday, 71 on Monday and 62 on Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid-50s on Sunday, and the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind is also expected with south winds of 11-25 mph and gusts up to 36 mph on Sunday and Monday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State