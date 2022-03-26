National Weather Service: Rain likely in Kingman Monday

KINGMAN – There’s a 90% chance of rain overnight on Monday, March 28 in the Kingman area, according to the National Weather Service.

The opportunity for some rare precipitation begins during the day on Monday, with NWS calling for a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m.

The probability of rain increases to 90% overnight, with a 60% chance of additional precipitation on Tuesday, March 29.

It will also be significantly cooler, after highs in the mid-80s last week.

NWS is calling for a high of 81 degrees on Sunday, 71 on Monday and 62 on Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid-50s on Sunday, and the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind is also expected with south winds of 11-25 mph and gusts up to 36 mph on Sunday and Monday.