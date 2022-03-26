OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Daniel J. Duey

Daniel J. Duey

Daniel J. Duey

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 6:08 p.m.

Daniel J. Duey, 81, passed away March 15, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born to Elzie and Agnes Duey on Aug. 14, 1940 in Kingman, Arizona. Dan aka “Coon,” married Phyllis Thomasson on April 7, 1972, where they spent a lifetime together here in Kingman. He worked for Southern Union Gas, which was transferred to Citizens Utilities, then Unisource Gas, for 33 years, retiring in 2005. He loved being around his family and friends and enjoyed golfing, grilling, hunting, fishing and hanging out at Percy’s barn with his buddies.

His mother, father, brother (Jimmy), wife and son (Kenneth) preceded him in death. He leaves behind his two daughters, Paula (Matt) Acton and Holly {Kenneth) Dudley; a son, Jimmy Murdock, a brother, Bobby Duey; and a sister, Jean Dyke. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer} Acton, Kristen (Nick) Hanson, Shawn Buck, Robyn Buck, Adam Buck, Derek (Mahayley) Murdock, Hayley Murdock, Devon Murdock, Mya Murdock and Jaci Murdock; and several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and other distant family.

You will truly be missed tremendously. One thing we will miss about you most is your contagious laugh and always making friends, even with strangers. Give mom a huge hug for us. Missing you both. You were the life of the party.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2022 at the Elks Lodge, located at 900 Gates Ave. Kingman, Arizona from 2-6 p.m.

We would like to especially thank Carol and Robin with Angels on Duty for your special care going always going above and beyond; Claire with Hualapai Home Health; you always brought a smile to his face when he knew you your coming; Elaine and Stacey for the food that you brought him weekl; and the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Joan and Diana Hospice House ladies for all the time and help you gave us to get through this tough journey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State