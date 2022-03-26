Obituary | Daniel J. Duey

Daniel J. Duey, 81, passed away March 15, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born to Elzie and Agnes Duey on Aug. 14, 1940 in Kingman, Arizona. Dan aka “Coon,” married Phyllis Thomasson on April 7, 1972, where they spent a lifetime together here in Kingman. He worked for Southern Union Gas, which was transferred to Citizens Utilities, then Unisource Gas, for 33 years, retiring in 2005. He loved being around his family and friends and enjoyed golfing, grilling, hunting, fishing and hanging out at Percy’s barn with his buddies.

His mother, father, brother (Jimmy), wife and son (Kenneth) preceded him in death. He leaves behind his two daughters, Paula (Matt) Acton and Holly {Kenneth) Dudley; a son, Jimmy Murdock, a brother, Bobby Duey; and a sister, Jean Dyke. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer} Acton, Kristen (Nick) Hanson, Shawn Buck, Robyn Buck, Adam Buck, Derek (Mahayley) Murdock, Hayley Murdock, Devon Murdock, Mya Murdock and Jaci Murdock; and several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and other distant family.

You will truly be missed tremendously. One thing we will miss about you most is your contagious laugh and always making friends, even with strangers. Give mom a huge hug for us. Missing you both. You were the life of the party.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2022 at the Elks Lodge, located at 900 Gates Ave. Kingman, Arizona from 2-6 p.m.

We would like to especially thank Carol and Robin with Angels on Duty for your special care going always going above and beyond; Claire with Hualapai Home Health; you always brought a smile to his face when he knew you your coming; Elaine and Stacey for the food that you brought him weekl; and the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Joan and Diana Hospice House ladies for all the time and help you gave us to get through this tough journey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice House.