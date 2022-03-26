OFFERS
Obituary | Gwen Elaine Giebelhaus Jones

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 6:10 p.m.

Gwen Elaine Giebelhaus Jones passed away Jan. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Vegreville, Alberta, Canada, to Conrad and Margaretta Giebelhaus. Gwen, one of five children, grew up on the farm, where her love of horses began early. She headed to Tucson, Arizona with her parents and daughter, Valerie, in 1954 for the winter of 1955 and never left.

There she met and married Orville Briel and they had two children, Daryl Robert “Bob” (1956) and Melanie (1958). In 1973, Orville and Gwen divorced. She married Vern Jones in 1975 and moved to Cochise, Arizona in 1977. She worked at the Arizona Electric Power Coop Plant for 17 years and continued to help out when needed for many years after retiring.

Gwen was a woman ahead of her time – independent, persistent, maybe just a little stubborn. She got her pilot’s license when she was 55 and even owned her own plane. She fearlessly embraced the Tech-Age and emailed often. On Jan. 6, 2022, Gwen passed away, eager to meet her Lord, just weeks before her 91st birthday.

She is survived by her three children, Valerie, Bob, and Melanie; her two stepchildren, Royce and Rhyna; her grandchildren, Christina, Desiree and Jared, Leah and Dallas; step-grandchildren Jayce, and Robyn, Jet and Skylar; seven great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. Gwen will be remembered for her love of horses, her sweet tooth and apricot jam, her determination and faith. She leaves a legacy of persistence and love for God.

