Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 27
Preps: Kingman High baseball team tops Parker 10-4

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 5:12 p.m.

PARKER – The Kingman High School baseball team exploded for seven runs in the fifth-inning to break a 3-3 ties, and went on to a 10-4 win over host Parker on Friday, March 25.

Senior William Winker and freshman Taelon Thomason combined for a four-hitter, with Winker pitching six innings while allowing just two hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 batters.

At the plate Winker tripled, singled, scored a run and drove in two runs.

Thomason went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles. He scored a run and drove in a run.

Kingman had 13 hits in all. Sophomore Nick Hebrun and senior Camaron Haller had two hits apiece.

The Bulldogs stole seven bases, including two by senior Lino Barela, and played almost flawlessly in the field with just one error.

Kingman improved to 3-5 for the season with the win. Parker slipped under .500 at 3-4.

Softball

Kingman 16, Parker 1

PARKER – The Kingman High School softball team improved to 4-3 in the regular season with a lopsided 16-1 win over the Parker Broncs on Friday, March 25. No statistics were available.

The Lady Bulldogs will return to action on Friday, April 1 when they host Odyssey Institute for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

