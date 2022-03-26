Rants and Raves | March 27, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about ‘Marxism’ – Those that spoke during the public comment portion about this grant were clearly from the conspiratorial John Birch Society. Travis, Hildy and Ron were in agreement with these people. Extremists have taken over the BOS.

NATO: Seven-thousand to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine – How sad that these young Russian troops had to die; most of whom do not agree with this war. Many Ukrainians have Russian family members. Horrors on both sides. No winners here. Even President Zelenskyy hates killing young Russian soldiers.

Sorry to hear about the 60-plus-year-old man needing to be rescued. He should be charged the cost of the rescue. Irresponsible when he leaves the trail with no water and no companion.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about ‘Marxism’ – Martin Luther King spoke about social justice. Would Supervisor Gould consider MLK a Marxist? Would Gould forbid the use of wheelchair ramps for, say, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, because equitable experiences are Marxist in nature. Gould resorts to dog whistles!

Cardinals caravan to visit Kingman – Raiders need to go back to California. Or their fans need to move to lost Vegas. GO BIRDS!

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about Marxism – Jesus said: “What you do for the least of these, you do for me.” County Supervisors have failed as Christians and as community leaders with this outrageous and false excuse to withhold desperately needed funds to help the homeless!

Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban – GOP members of the Legislature are all for “freedom” except when it comes to women having the right to determine what is medically appropriate for their own bodies and lives. What hypocrisy!

AZ legislators vote to restrict trans athletes and surgeries – With all the real issues we face, Arizona GOP legislators chose a war on trans youth. Once again, as in women’s reproductive rights, Arizona GOP legislators want to play BIG BROTHER with the personal lives of others!

Supreme Court nominee Jackson invokes Christian faith – Judge Jackson comes to the nomination with impeccable credentials and experience, more than many of our sitting Supreme Court justices. The judicial bar and law enforcement applaud her! The disrespect she has been shown by some senators is disgraceful!