White Cliffs Honor Choir

Seven White Cliffs Middle School choir members were selected by nomination for the Arizona Music Educators Association’s All-State Middle School Honor Choir. From left are Cody Rubash, bass; Gabriella Shelton, soprano; Athena Matusek, soprano; Kiera Shurtz, soprano; Keegan Padrick Wilder, alto; Josselyn Allen, alto; and Aspen Bidwell, alto. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 5:32 p.m.

Seven White Cliffs Middle School choir members were selected by nomination for the Arizona Music Educators Association’s All-State Middle School Honor Choir, which showcases Arizona’s best middle school vocalists. According to a news release from Kingman Unified School District, 100 high-achieving young vocalists from across the state gathered on Saturday, March 19 at Perry High School in Gilbert. The state’s choir students rehearsed during the daylong festival and performed in concert along with the All-State Honor Orchestras. “I am proud of their hard work, dedication and musicality,” White Cliffs Middle School’s Choir Director Michael Santmyer said.

