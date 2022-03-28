Preps: Mingus Union tops Lee Williams 15-4 in boys’ baseball

KINGMAN - Ryan Shamberger threw a three-hitter as Mingus Union beat Lee Williams 15-4 in high school baseball action on Saturday, March 28.

The Marauders scored five runs in both the first and second innings to put the game away early. They added three runs in the sixth inning to put the mercy rule into effect.

Senior Davean Santos, sophomore Dylan Towning and freshman Barrett Bowman singled for Lee Williams.

Mingus Union benefitted from five Volunteer fielding errors, scoring four unearned runs.

Lee Williams slipped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss. Mingus Union improved to 3-4.