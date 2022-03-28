OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preps: Mingus Union tops Lee Williams 15-4 in boys’ baseball

Originally Published: March 28, 2022 11:49 a.m.

KINGMAN - Ryan Shamberger threw a three-hitter as Mingus Union beat Lee Williams 15-4 in high school baseball action on Saturday, March 28.

The Marauders scored five runs in both the first and second innings to put the game away early. They added three runs in the sixth inning to put the mercy rule into effect.

Senior Davean Santos, sophomore Dylan Towning and freshman Barrett Bowman singled for Lee Williams.

Mingus Union benefitted from five Volunteer fielding errors, scoring four unearned runs.

Lee Williams slipped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss. Mingus Union improved to 3-4.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State