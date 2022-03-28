Wind advisory in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN - A high-wind advisory is in effect for the Kingman area until 7 p.m. Monday, March 28.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, expect gusts of up to 40 mph and steady south winds of 26 mph.

The weather service warns of “patchy blowing dust.”

Rain is also in the forecast. There’s a 30% change of rain on Monday, March 28, mainly after 5 p.m.

There’s a 90% chance of overnight precipitation on Monday, with temperatures dipping to 44 degrees.

Showers are likely, and a thunderstorm is possible, before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, followed by a chance of showers the rest of the day.