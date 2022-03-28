OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wind advisory in effect for Kingman area

Originally Published: March 28, 2022 1:13 p.m.

KINGMAN - A high-wind advisory is in effect for the Kingman area until 7 p.m. Monday, March 28.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, expect gusts of up to 40 mph and steady south winds of 26 mph.

The weather service warns of “patchy blowing dust.”

Rain is also in the forecast. There’s a 30% change of rain on Monday, March 28, mainly after 5 p.m.

There’s a 90% chance of overnight precipitation on Monday, with temperatures dipping to 44 degrees.

Showers are likely, and a thunderstorm is possible, before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, followed by a chance of showers the rest of the day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State