Don Martin outdoors column: Launch situation critical at South Cove

The unimproved dirt launch site at South Cove is fast approaching the point where boat launching is no longer possible.

The water level is dropping every day and according to the Lake Mead National Recreational Area (LMNRA) it will continue to drop an additional 15 vertical feet by June, if current water projections are correct.

So far this year, the snowpack on the west side of the Rocky Mountains is at about 82% of the normal level, with just a few more days in what is considered the prime time for increasing the snow pack. This all means another year of shortage in water coming into the Colorado River system, which ultimately supports over 40 million users downstream.

Right now, the Bureau of Reclamation will be holding water in Lake Powell so that Glen Canyon Dam can continue to provide electricity for about 5 million people. That means a diminished flow of water into Lake Mead.

This lowering of Lake Mead is already having a drastic effect on water-related recreation including anglers who utilize South Cove as their primary launch site.

Last Friday a truck with an overhead camper was trying to launch a large pontoon boat at South Cove. The truck got stuck, blew a tire and ended having a wrecker winch out the truck and boat.

And it only looks like the launch situation will be getting worse.

So, what do you, the residents of Mohave County, want to see happen? The National Park Service says they have to prioritize their efforts, and guess what? We are on the bottom of the list! Nevada has two ramps and there is the possibility of one or both closing.

Currently, South Cove is the only place to launch a watercraft into Lake Mead in Mohave County! The only place, and we are not going to get a lot of help from the LMNRA to facilitate that launch staying open.

Here is what I think needs to happen. We deserve to have a place to launch, even it if means getting equipment, people and materials over to South Cove. And if it means spending a heck of a lot of money to keep it open, then do it!

So how does this happen when it comes to getting the National Park Service to do this? I figure if we can send billions of dollars overseas to assist other folks, then the federal government can surely spend money to take care of a lot of Arizona citizens.

And it starts with a grassroots effort at the city, county and state level to appeal to our elected federal officials. That means our representatives and senators.

I’m going to put together a list of people, phone numbers and addresses of those you and I need to write or call.

We are fast approaching a critical juncture for the continued use of Lake Mead. If this is important to you, then you’ll take the time to do what needs to be done. If not, put your watercraft in the garage and moth ball your fishing rods and reels.

They say the squeaky wheel gets the grease and if we don’t get on this right away, there won’t be a wheel to grease.

We can’t control the weather or Mother Nature. But the American people have the ingenuity and means to figure this issue out. Don’t take the word of the people at the LMNRA that this can’t be done.

Let me be clear on one thing. The people at the LMNRA didn’t create this issue. Mother Nature did, but it is their administration who are making the call to do little to nothing to alleviate this unprecedented situation at South Cove.

Water recreation is very important to a lot of Americans. And citizens in Mohave County have invested millions of dollars and support a lot of businesses and communities with money spent in the pursuit of water recreation at Lake Mead.

It’s time people.