Kingman City Council to recognize Citizens Academy participants

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will recognize Citizens Academy participants at the regularly scheduled Tuesday, April 5, Kingman City Council meeting.

According to a city news release, 14 participants will be recognized by the Kingman City Council and City Manager Ron Foggin.

“I am excited to recognize those participants in our community who took their time over a seven-week period to learn more about services our city team provides,” Foggin said. “It’s a great time to recognize those who care so much about the community they live and to have a better understanding of city government in general, and also a big, ‘Thank You,’ to all the city team members who worked hard to provide such a great experience to participants.”

The City of Kingman launched its first ever Citizens Academy on Feb. 2, with sessions held from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday and finishing up March 16. The city plans to schedule another Citizens Academy in the fall of 2022 due to the waitlist and success of the first class.

The Citizens Academy is a free civic education program for those who want to learn more about how the City of Kingman operates, through interactive department presentations, tours and discussions. Participants will discover how the city builds roads and parks, keeps the community safe, manages day-to-day operations and plans for future growth.

This program is presented in seven sessions spread over seven weeks, and is open to City of Kingman residents 18 years of age and older. Individuals may be interested in the Citizens Academy if they’re interested in the community, curious about running for office or volunteering for a commission, or want to know how their tax money is being spent.