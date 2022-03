KINGMAN – Mohave Community College and Arizona@Work are joining forces to host a job fair in Kingman. The job fair is from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Neal campus – Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave., building 200, room 240.

The first hour will be reserved for MCC students and alumni. The time was originally set for 3-6 p.m.