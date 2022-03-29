Kingman Police Department seeks citizens’ help in solving a string of vehicle burglaries

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, March 18.



According to a KPD news release, the burglaries occurred in the area of east Kingman, to include neighborhoods around Cypress Street, Heather Avenue and Yuma Street. It is believed that the incidents occurred around 2 a.m. and law enforcement said most of the vehicles entered were unlocked.

Anyone with information that would help investigators in identifying and apprehending those responsible is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.