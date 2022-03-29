London Bridge Renaissance Faire to be held in Lake Havasu this weekend

This weekend a portion of the Lake Havasu Community are breaking out the corsets, tunics, breeches and crowns.

Starting Friday the London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust is returning for its seventh year. The event is at the rodeo grounds at SARA Park Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Melanie Preston, event director for the faire, says the organization is changing its hours this year, running later in the evening to embrace the high fantasy side of renaissance faires.

“There will still be the medieval historic side to the event,” Preston explained. “But when the sun starts to go down, we’ll have fairies, twinkling lights and fire performers.”

The theme is Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” hence the more attention on the fantastical and whimsical.

As part of the theme Mohave Community College will run a mini-Globe Theatre where attendees can don period costumes, grab a prop and act out their favorite Shakespearean scenes.

Preston says the faire is excited to have MCC participate in the event since Havashire Festivals Inc., the non-profit that organizes the faire, donates money raised to MCC for scholarships.

Along with these new exciting events in the faire, Preston says attendees can also look forward to an educational whisky tasting event, a garden tea party with Queen Mary, archery tournaments, a gunpowder show with firearms dating back to the 1500s, and jousting.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event online at londonbridgerenfaire.com or in cash at the gate. Adult tickets are $15, tickets for children ages five to 12 cost $5 and children five and under are free. Tickets can be used on all three days of the faire.

The London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust has been happening since 2015 when it originally started as an idea out of a project management course at ASU Havasu. Preston says since its start the guild of loyal locals who participate has grown and expanded across the county.

According to Preston, the faire is still looking for volunteers for a wide range of roles, costumed and no costume. For those interested contact the faire at 928-851-6400.