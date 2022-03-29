Mohave Military Museum makes its Havasu debut

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A homegrown collection of military artifacts and memorabilia is making its debut this month at Lake Havasu’s City Hall.

The Mohave Military Museum is a brand new nonprofit organization with a wide-ranging collection of military and war related artifacts including military uniforms from multiple branches and eras, photographs, medals, personal items, newspaper articles, and much more. Museum president Trudy Hernandez said everything in the nonprofit organization’s collection has been donated by businesses, residents, and veterans in Lake Havasu City.

“It is important to us to be able to take these items that are given to us with such honor, then to represent them in a way that can teach,” Hernandez said. “Education is our primary mission, as well as honoring, preserving, and increasing public access.”

The Mohave Military Museum’s first exhibit, named ‘Oh Say Can You See,’ opened on March 1 in Havasu’s City Hall but it will soon be on the move. The exhibit will remain at City Hall through the end of the month when it will be packed up and moved the The Views at Swanson Avenue for the month of April.

“Originally the idea was we would love to have a standalone facility — that would be great,” Hernandez said. “But this day in age with the aging veteran population from World War II, the Korean War, and beyond, it’s better if we move the exhibit around and find locations that make it more accessible to the public. City Hall allowed us to do that.”

Hernandez said the museum has also been discussing the possibility of an exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Library at some point in the future.

“Hopefully we can find at least 12 key locations throughout the city so each month we can move the exhibit to a certain area and just keep rotating that exhibit as the museum travels,” Hernandez said. “As donations come in the exhibit changes – it is a very fluid dynamic exhibit. So what you see right now you may not see in its entirety next year. You will see additions that have been generously donated by Lake Havasu citizens.”

Hernandez, who grew up in a military family as her father served in the U.S. Air Force, said the idea for the non-profit came to her during her travels when she realized that many military items are not being honored and preserved like they could be.

“We all would like to, but the reality is when families come in or loved ones pass on sometimes they just don’t know where to take these things, what to do with them, or what is allowed,” she said.

Hernandez said the museum can then use those items to help educate the public, in addition to providing the proper respect and care the items deserve.

But it takes a whole village.

Hernandez said much of the past year, as the museum worked towards obtaining its non-profit status, was spent developing local relationships.

As examples, she said a local Marine Corps veteran agreed to help the museum frame and present some of their photographs, while Delux Cleaners has leant its expertise in cleaning and restoring military uniforms that have been donated.

Although Hernandez does most of the curating herself, she said the local Marine Corps League has enthusiastically aided her research efforts. The museum’s Vice President David Diaz, and boardmember Greg Logan, who is a U.S. Navy veteran and serves as the museum’s military advisor, have also helped out with researching the items that have been donated.

“There is a lot of collaboration surrounding this,” Hernandez said. “I think the city is hungry for, not only a place to visit but a place to put their items.”

Hernandez said anyone interested in donating to the museum, or hosting the exhibit, can contact her by calling 714-400-5191 or by emailing mmmsalute@gmail.com.

“We are happy to pick things up, to explain the process further, and we definitely accept donations ‘In memory of’ or ‘In honor of’ and can put a placard with that donation in the exhibit,” Hernandez said. “That way it’s more of an honor and consideration of where those items have been and who they represent.”