Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 30
Northern Arizona Fire District responds to residential structure fire in Kingman

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 4:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Sunday, March 27 at about 11:45 a.m., firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of E. Calle Alamo Road in Kingman.

Upon arrival, responding fire companies found a fully involved house fire.

According to a news release from NAFD, firefighters protected exposures and assisted in moving numerous vehicles and trailers for the occupants.

The house was a total loss. There were no reported injuries.

Two dogs escaped from the burning home, however, two birds were lost in the fire.

Preliminary fire cause was a burn barrel thought to have been extinguished. High winds in the area contributed to the fire spread.

NAFD responded to the blaze with one engine, one water tender and a battalion chief. The exact cause continues to be under investigation.

