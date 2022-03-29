Officer-involved shooting in Fort Mohave being investigated

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting on Sunday, March 27. At about 11 a.m., deputies responded to the area of E. Sterling Road and S. Roberts Road in response to a male subject with a weapon.

According to a news release from MCSO, the male subject allegedly made threats of “suicide by cop” and fled into the desert. Bullhead City police officers arrived first on scene to assist with the incident.

As officers were establishing a perimeter, deputies allegedly heard a round fired from the subject. According to law enforcement, a short time later, the subject fired at officers and shots were returned.

The subject was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, but was later declared deceased. Investigation of the officer involved shooting is being conducted by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.