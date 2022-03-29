OFFERS
Preps: Kingman tops Parker 13-3

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 12:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team took advantage of 11 Parker fielding errors to notch a 13-3 win over the Broncs on Monday, March 28.

Kingman scored in every inning, committed just one error of their own, and outhit the visitors 5-4.

Seniors Lino Barela and William Winker, junior Bricen Galindo, sophomore Ethan Galindo and freshman Trent Tyree had base hits for the Bulldogs.

Senior Camaron Haller pitched all five innings, surrendering just four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine batters. At the plate he was credited with three RBIs.

Kingman improved to 4-5 in the regular season with the win. Parker is 4-13.

Boys Tennis

Basis Flagstaff 8, Kingman 1

KINGMAN – Basis Flagstaff beat Kingman 8-1 in a boys tennis match played Monday, March 28 in Kingman.

Kingman is 0-2 on the season. They host Page at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Kingman High School.

Girls Tennis

Basis Flagstaff 9, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Basis Flagstaff swept both the singles and doubles competition, scoring a 9-0 win over host Kingman in a girls high school tennis match played Monday, March 28 in Kingman.

Sophomores Alicia Williams and Victoria Monzillo came the closest to a win for Kingman, falling 9-7 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Kingman slipped to 1-2 for the season with the loss. They host Page at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

