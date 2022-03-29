OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Street Eats on 66 scheduled to help Kingman-area food charities

A Street Eats on 66 event will be held on Saturday, April 2 at Lewis Kingman Park in Kingman to raise money for Kingman-area food charities. Volunteers are shown working in the Kingman Area Food Bank. (Miner file photo)

A Street Eats on 66 event will be held on Saturday, April 2 at Lewis Kingman Park in Kingman to raise money for Kingman-area food charities. Volunteers are shown working in the Kingman Area Food Bank. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 4:26 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 29, 2022 4:32 PM

KINGMAN – Street Eats on 66 will host a variety of activities and vendors to help “drive hunger out of Kingman” on Saturday, April 2.

The event will be held at Lewis Kingman Park on 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 3-8 p.m. According to a news release from the Golden Valley Association of Realtors, admission costs $5 and children under age 10 can attend for free.

All proceeds will be donated to Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent De Paul. Attendees can enjoy food, live music, kids’ activities and a beer garden.

For more information call 928-692-3222.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State