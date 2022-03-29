Street Eats on 66 scheduled to help Kingman-area food charities

KINGMAN – Street Eats on 66 will host a variety of activities and vendors to help “drive hunger out of Kingman” on Saturday, April 2.

The event will be held at Lewis Kingman Park on 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 3-8 p.m. According to a news release from the Golden Valley Association of Realtors, admission costs $5 and children under age 10 can attend for free.

All proceeds will be donated to Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent De Paul. Attendees can enjoy food, live music, kids’ activities and a beer garden.

For more information call 928-692-3222.