Victim, 26, ID’d in fatal Lake Havasu City crash

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 12:31 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An investigation remains ongoing this week into a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Jamaica and McCulloch boulevards.

Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection Saturday evening, where the driver of a westbound 2019 Toyota Corolla allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The Corolla struck an eastbound 2021 Can-Am recreational vehicle, which was making a left turn at the intersection. Can-Am driver Keith Blanchard, 26, was ejected from his vehicle.

According to police, Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on Blanchard’s vehicle was treated by paramedics and released from the scene. Two occupants of the Toyota Corolla were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours after the accident as an investigation began in the incident. According to police officials, impairment did not appear to be a factor.

Under Arizona statute, the driver of the Toyota Corolla could face a possible charge of committing a moving violation causing death or serious injury. The offense represents a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by as much as 180 days in jail.

As of Monday, city officials did not indicate that misdemeanor charges have been filed against the Corolla’s driver, and that driver’s identity has not yet been released to the public.

