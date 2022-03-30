OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Nearly an inch of rain fell in Kingman Monday night and Tuesday morning

More than half of the rain that the Kingman area has received this year fell on Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29. (Miner file photo)

More than half of the rain that the Kingman area has received this year fell on Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 30, 2022 9:36 a.m.

KINGMAN - Nearly an inch of rain fell at the Kingman airport from the storm this week.

According to the National Weather Service, .85 inches fell in the 24-hour period ending at 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Another .05 inches fell in the next 24-hour period. Together, the storm brought .90 inches of the 1.62 inches that have fallen at the airport since the beginning of the calendar year.

There’s no additional rain in the forecast issued by NWS on Wednesday, March 30. Highs will be in the mid-to-high 70s, with overnight lows around 50 for the remainder of the week.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State