Nearly an inch of rain fell in Kingman Monday night and Tuesday morning

KINGMAN - Nearly an inch of rain fell at the Kingman airport from the storm this week.

According to the National Weather Service, .85 inches fell in the 24-hour period ending at 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Another .05 inches fell in the next 24-hour period. Together, the storm brought .90 inches of the 1.62 inches that have fallen at the airport since the beginning of the calendar year.

There’s no additional rain in the forecast issued by NWS on Wednesday, March 30. Highs will be in the mid-to-high 70s, with overnight lows around 50 for the remainder of the week.