Preps roundup: River Valley beats Kingman Academy 11-1 in boys baseball action

BULLHEAD CITY - The Kingman Academy High School boys baseball team was held to three hits, all singles, in an 11-1 loss to host River Valley on Tuesday, March 29.

River Valley exploded for eight runs in the third inning to secure the win, amassing 12 hits including three doubles by junior Gavin Hogencamp, who was also the winning pitcher.

Senior Kaden Hatchell, junior Corbyn Roddy and sophomore Cade Benson hit safely for Kingman Academy. Sophomore Ryan Gordon drew a walk and scored the Tigers only run on an RBI from Roddy.

Kingman Academy fell to 2-4 for the season with the loss. River Valley improved to 5-2.

Softball

River Valley 12, Kingman Academy 0

BULLHEAD CITY -- Senior Abby Bean broke up a no-hitter with a single, but Kingman Academy lost 12-0 in five innings to River Valley in a high school softball game played Tuesday, March 29.

Sophomore Trinity Williams pitched the shutout, one-hitter for River Valley, striking out three and walking three.

Bean handled the pitching chores for Kingman Academy, allowing seven hits and four earned runs including home runs by Carissa Campos and Karina Pulu.

River Valley played the field without committing an error, while Kingman Academy had six miscues.

Kingman Academy slipped to 4-3 with the loss. River Valley improved to 3-1.