School placed in lockdown in Golden Valley due to shooting threats

GOLDEN VALLEY – Black Mountain School, an elementary school in Golden Valley, was placed in lockdown status at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 after shooting threats were received.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, an employee at the school “received two phone calls insinuating an upcoming school shooting.”

The school was immediately placed in lockdown status, and deputies and sheriff’s office detectives responded to the school.

The perimeter of the property was secured and all buildings on the campus were searched, with no suspicious activity observed, MCSO wrote in the release.

Detectives made contact with school officials, and the initial calls are being investigated to determine the identity of the caller. A law enforcement presence will remain on school property Wednesday as an added security measure. The investigation continues.