Historic aircraft to be displayed at Bullhead airport open house

BULLHEAD CITY – Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport’s Wings and Wheels Airport Open House will help bring history alive with the historic World War II aircraft C-53 D-Day Doll and two helicopters from the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation.

LBIA Director Jeremy Keating said “It’s an outstanding opportunity for the community to see and experience up close these historic aircraft and talk with the people who fly and care of them.”

Open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, the open house celebration is located on the airport apron at Signature Flight Support, 2550 South Laughlin View Drive. Parking and admission to the event are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s WWII C-53D “Skytrooper” D-Day Doll participated in most of the important battles to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany including the Normandy Invasion, Operation Market-Garden, Operation Varsity and in the dropping of supplies to surrounded U.S. troops in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge.

Accompanying the D-Day Doll is the CAF-Inland Empire Wing’s living history exhibit, D-Day Experience, which brings history to life with reenactments and hands-on artifacts for the public to explore.

The historic aircraft join more than 30 additional vintage and contemporary aircraft provided by private pilots and aircraft owners for display. Pilots and crew for many of the exhibits will be available to answer questions.

There will also be classic automobiles and motorcycles, and remote control aircraft, as well as other exhibits.

For more information call 928-754-2134.