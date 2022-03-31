Letter | Beale Street Theater scores with ‘Sound of Music’

Wow! Kingman’s Beale Street Theater has outdone itself with their production of “The Sound of Music.” The singing talent, choreography, music and acting were superb! I was so impressed with every cast member, from the youngest to the oldest. The outstanding quality of the performance would rival any big city. It made me so proud to be a part of the Kingman effort to promote theater and the arts. Kudos go out to all of the cast members and the people behind the scenes. It was wonderful to see such a large, supportive crowd that interacted with the cast. Please do your best to go and see this wonderful production. It will make you very happy to be a resident of Kingman. Thanks and congratulations to all involved. Keep up the good work. Thanks for bringing such great talent to our stages. I will continue my support.

Betsy Parker

Kingman