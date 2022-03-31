Letter | Let the government work

Simple question? If at your work an employee refused to do the job he was hired for, caused chaos between other workers, prevented your company from getting the work done, and was paid an outrageous salary, how long do you think he would stay employed? So why do you people keep re-electing these Republicans that not only refuse to govern (the job they were elected to do) but prevent our government from getting anything done for the people that elected them. Mitch McConnell has shut down the Senate for over eight years preventing any bills from even being considered. Why are they still there?

Andy Worth

Kingman