Letter | Thanks, Beale Street Theater
Originally Published: March 31, 2022 2:12 p.m.
A big thanks to the Beale Street Theater players for the super performance of “The Sound of Music.” The newspaper ad is not complete enough. There will be three more performances – Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Lets support these wonderful performers and all the future efforts for the Beale Street Theater Renovation.
Ruth Copeland
Kingman
