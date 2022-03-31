Rants and Raves | April 1, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Don Martin column: Launch situation critical at South Cove – The newspaper should be facts and not opinion of one individual trying to get others to do what he wants. (Editor’s Note: Don Martin’s article was a column, and was marked as such. Columnists sometimes express their opinions.)

In regards to “I have been a member of Kingman Concert Band” rant, if you want local dignitaries to attend your event, ask them! They are busy folks and maybe they don’t know about your events.

Kingman Police Department seeks citizens’ help in solving a string of vehicle burglaries – Law enforcement said most of the vehicles entered were “unlocked.” How dim-witted are these car owners? Lock the gates, the garage, and first: the car.

Comedians react in horror at Will Smith’s slap – Rock’s a big boy. He should’ve known better than to make a joke about JPS’s hair/baldness problem. Not funny to women.