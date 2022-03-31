Update: Arrest made in shooting threats case that locked down Golden Valley school

GOLDEN VALLEY – Black Mountain School, an elementary school in Golden Valley, was placed in lockdown status at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 after shooting threats were received.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, March 30, an employee at the school “received two phone calls insinuating an upcoming school shooting.”

The school was immediately placed in lockdown status, and deputies and sheriff’s office detectives responded to the school. The perimeter of the property was secured and all buildings on the campus were searched, with no suspicious activity observed, MCSO wrote in the release.

MCSO detectives are continuing their investigation into the threat, according to an MCSO press release sent Thursday, March 31.

According to law enforcement, detectives have identified the suspect that allegedly called and made the threat to the school.

Detectives learned that the suspect is currently living in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the assistance of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the suspect was located in the Las Vegas area on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, the suspect, a 13-year-old juvenile, admitted to the incident. The suspect was found to have previously attended Black Mountain Elementary prior to moving to the Las Vegas area.

Although law enforcement does not believe this was a credible threat, they take threats of this nature very seriously, the news release noted. The juvenile is being charged in Mohave County for interference and disruption of an educational institute and making a terrorist threat, both felonies.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention by Las Vegas Metro Police Department officers for additional Nevada charges related to the incident. Due to the suspect being a juvenile, no further information will be released at this time.