Update: Student shot on Kingman school bus

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old high school student on a Kingman Unified School District bus.

According to KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner, the discharge of a 32-caliber pistol occurred between Kingman and Dolan Springs on Wednesday, March 23, resulting in one non-life threatening injury.

Five students were present during the incident, Dorner said. The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The incident was confirmed through witness interviews and bus video. Dorner said the district cannot release details and names of those involved while the investigation is ongoing.

According to a news release from KPD, the subsequent investigation, in cooperation with school officials, determined that a 14-year-old high school student allegedly brought a handgun to school. After school ended, he and the victim boarded their bus to Dolan Springs.

According to law enforcement, shortly after the bus left the school, the suspect began to handle and manipulate the handgun.



The gun fired, with the bullet striking the victim in the leg. The bus continued to Dolan Springs where both students exited the bus. The suspect allegedly discarded the hand gun after exiting the bus, police wrote.

KPD school resource officers, with the assistance of KPD detectives, subsequently served a search warrant at the alleged shooter’s home in Dolan Springs, during which time the student led investigators to the area where he said he had discarded the gun and bullets. Assorted bullets were located but the handgun was not found.

The victim was ultimately transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote.

The investigation is ongoing. According to law enforcement, charges are being sought against the 14-year-old, who allegedly admitted involvement. He could be charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, aggravated assault, endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. Pending misdemeanor counts could include discharge of a firearm in city limits and misconduct involving weapons, the news release stated.

Investigators do not believe that the suspect intended harm to the victim, other students or the school, KPD wrote. The shooting appears to have been reckless but unintentional, police added.