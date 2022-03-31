Weekly COVID case rate falling, but deaths remain high

KINGMAN – The good news is the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County continues to decline, with just 46 new cases confirmed in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, March 30.

The bad news is eight more elderly county residents have fallen victim to the disease, including four from the Kingman medical service area.

Mohave County’s Department of Public Health released the new figures in a news release on Wednesday. They show reductions in both deaths and new cases, down from 78 new cases and 10 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, March 23.

The newly deceased Kingman area residents included two in the 60-69 age bracket, and one each ages 70-79 and 80-89. The other deaths in the county involved two patients ages 80-89 in the Bullhead City medical service area, and one each 60-69 and 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Kingman also logged 11 new cases, including eight in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two new cases each in the 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 90-plus age groups. There were also two new cases ages 30-39, and one age 11-19.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 19 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 13 in the Lake Havasu City service area, two in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The number of new cases in the county continued a months-long decline. There were 85 new cases and five deaths in the week ending March 16, and 103 cases and five deaths in the week ending March 9. That compares to thousands of cases per week as recently as January during the height of the omicron virus variant surge.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 46.2% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 74.7% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – 81,993 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 342 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 313, Lake Havasu City with 243, Fort Mohave with 102, Golden Valley with 80 and Mohave Valley with 38. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,902 cases in Kingman, 12,504 in Bullhead City, 12,380 in Lake Havasu City, 4,279 in Fort Mohave, 2,655 in Golden Valley, 1,876 in Mohave Valley and 786 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 336 cases in Topock, 264 in Dolan Springs, 130 in Meadview and 126 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72 years, while the average patient is 44.8 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.4%, meaning 24 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 24% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 51,519 coronavirus cases and 1,228 deaths since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the state reports 57,289 cases and 1,424 deaths. County health officials say 38,619 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 406,775 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide AZDHS was reporting 385 additional deaths and 10,143 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, March 23. The number of new cases more than doubled from the prior week, and the number of Arizonans infected since the beginning of the pandemic passed the 2 million mark. More than 2,007,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 29,268 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 80 million confirmed cases and 979,879 deaths on Thursday, March 31.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 487 million cases and more than 6.1 million deaths worldwide the morning of Thursday, March 31.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and a second booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are now recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 50 and older if it’s been at least four months since they received their first booster shot.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov.

Free N95 masks are also available to the public at many pharmacies and community health centers.