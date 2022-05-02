OFFERS
Volunteers fall 21-0 to No. 1 Canyon Del Rio in opening round of state baseball tournament

Originally Published: May 2, 2022 8:21 a.m.

ORO VALLEY - The Lee Williams High School baseball team, ranked 16th in Class 4A in Arizona, suffered a 21-0 loss to top-ranked Canyon Del Rio in the opening round of the state baseball tournament on Saturday, April 30.

The Volunteers, who qualified for the playoffs with a 5-4 win in a home play-in game last week against Peoria, suffered a 21-0 defeat to the Dorado on Saturday, April 30 in Oro Valley.

Lee Williams finished the season with an 11-6 overall record, and a 9-6 mark in the Grand Canyon Conference. Canyon Del Oro improved to 15-3 overall.

Softball

Tanque Verde 18, Kingman 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team suffered an 18-1 loss to visiting Tanque Verde in a Class 3A Arizona High School softball play-in game on Saturday, April 30 in Kingman.

No statistics were available.

The 15th-ranked Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-4 overall record. The Tanque Verde Hawks improved to 12-6 with the win.

Boys Tennis

PHOENIX – Junior Kohen Juelfs of the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team qualified for the state singles tournament in Division II, but lost 7-5, 6-1 to Justin Sowinski of Saguaro in the opening round on Saturday, April 30.

Juelfs finished the season with an 11-1 record in singles play and an 11-3 record in double play, where he teamed with Volunteers senior Montaro Rodgriguez.

