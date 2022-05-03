City of Kingman recognizes national Wildfire Awareness Month

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is recognizing National Wildfire Awareness Month, and Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Saturday, May 7.

Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in natural areas like forests, grasslands, or prairies. According to a City of Kingman press release, these dangerous fires spread quickly and can devastate not only wildlife and natural areas, but also communities.

“It is important for our community to focus on what they can do around their home to help protect against the threat of wildfires,” Kingman Fire Chief Jack Yeager said.

This year Preparedness Day focuses on what residents can do. Visit bit.ly/3kCGR6Q for a Prep Day tool kit that provides a ideas, safety tips and more to help guide people towards event day.