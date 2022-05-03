OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman recognizes national Wildfire Awareness Month

Originally Published: May 3, 2022 5:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is recognizing National Wildfire Awareness Month, and Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Saturday, May 7.

Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in natural areas like forests, grasslands, or prairies. According to a City of Kingman press release, these dangerous fires spread quickly and can devastate not only wildlife and natural areas, but also communities.

“It is important for our community to focus on what they can do around their home to help protect against the threat of wildfires,” Kingman Fire Chief Jack Yeager said.

This year Preparedness Day focuses on what residents can do. Visit bit.ly/3kCGR6Q for a Prep Day tool kit that provides a ideas, safety tips and more to help guide people towards event day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State