OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Diet Center weight-loss tip of the week: Strategies for food shopping success

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: May 3, 2022 5:39 p.m.

I hate going to the grocery store!

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Developing good eating habits that will help you with your weight loss can be challenging. One solution to make things easier is to develop a shopping strategy. How you shop at the supermarket has a significant impact on your weight-loss efforts. After all, that’s where we should be selecting most of the food that will provide us with the energy and nutrition that we need while losing weight. If we have a strategy, we can set ourselves up for success from the beginning.

Develop a strategy that will prepare you for your shopping trip, so that it goes smoothly, and helps you remain focused on your Diet Center or other weight-loss program. First, determine what you need. Do this by going through your Diet Center Meal Planner, planning out meal ideas, and making a list of food items you will need.

Next, plan to go to the store at a time when you aren’t hungry; or before you go consume a snack that fits well into your program, such as a yogurt or a Diet Center Gold Premium Supplement, to curb your appetite. Once you’re at the store, stick to your list and practice label reading.

Also, remember to shop the outside of the store. You might be thinking what does that mean? The way most grocery stores are laid out plumbing and electrical are mostly around the outside walls.

So, staying to the outside you usually start with produce, bakery, and deli. Next you might see your breads and tortillas then your meats, poultry, and fish. Next is usually the dairy department with cheese, eggs, milk, yogurt, and butter. So, staying to the outside of the store can be part of your strategy.

The more you practice your strategy, the easier it will become.

Don’t forget about fiber. Two out of three Americans aren’t consuming enough fiber. The average American adult consumes about half of the recommended daily amounts (21 grams to 25 grams for women; 30 grams to 38 grams for men).

With the popularity of low carbohydrate diets that may eliminate fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and complex carbohydrates, the current intake may drop. Fiber plays an important role in reducing the risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon cancer and fatigue.

Consume foods that are good sources of fiber, such as beans, berries, and carrots. Select whole grain varieties of starches such as brown rice, whole grain bread, pasta or bran cereal. Look for two grams or more of fiber per serving. You can also consume Diet Center Fiber Capsules or Fulfill Drinks, which are an excellent source of fiber.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have put some of these ideas into practice and still struggle with weight loss, call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State