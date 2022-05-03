Diet Center weight-loss tip of the week: Strategies for food shopping success

I hate going to the grocery store!

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Developing good eating habits that will help you with your weight loss can be challenging. One solution to make things easier is to develop a shopping strategy. How you shop at the supermarket has a significant impact on your weight-loss efforts. After all, that’s where we should be selecting most of the food that will provide us with the energy and nutrition that we need while losing weight. If we have a strategy, we can set ourselves up for success from the beginning.

Develop a strategy that will prepare you for your shopping trip, so that it goes smoothly, and helps you remain focused on your Diet Center or other weight-loss program. First, determine what you need. Do this by going through your Diet Center Meal Planner, planning out meal ideas, and making a list of food items you will need.

Next, plan to go to the store at a time when you aren’t hungry; or before you go consume a snack that fits well into your program, such as a yogurt or a Diet Center Gold Premium Supplement, to curb your appetite. Once you’re at the store, stick to your list and practice label reading.

Also, remember to shop the outside of the store. You might be thinking what does that mean? The way most grocery stores are laid out plumbing and electrical are mostly around the outside walls.

So, staying to the outside you usually start with produce, bakery, and deli. Next you might see your breads and tortillas then your meats, poultry, and fish. Next is usually the dairy department with cheese, eggs, milk, yogurt, and butter. So, staying to the outside of the store can be part of your strategy.

The more you practice your strategy, the easier it will become.

Don’t forget about fiber. Two out of three Americans aren’t consuming enough fiber. The average American adult consumes about half of the recommended daily amounts (21 grams to 25 grams for women; 30 grams to 38 grams for men).

With the popularity of low carbohydrate diets that may eliminate fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and complex carbohydrates, the current intake may drop. Fiber plays an important role in reducing the risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon cancer and fatigue.

Consume foods that are good sources of fiber, such as beans, berries, and carrots. Select whole grain varieties of starches such as brown rice, whole grain bread, pasta or bran cereal. Look for two grams or more of fiber per serving. You can also consume Diet Center Fiber Capsules or Fulfill Drinks, which are an excellent source of fiber.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have put some of these ideas into practice and still struggle with weight loss, call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman.

