Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode opens Saturday

KINGMAN – Opening Day at the Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode will be Saturday, May 7 in the parking lot at Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St.

The market will be open weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market features produce, bakery items, eggs, honey, sweets, artisan goods, metal art, knives, music, food trucks and more, according to the market’s Facebook page.