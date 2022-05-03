Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode opens Saturday
Originally Published: May 3, 2022 5:20 p.m.
Updated as of Tuesday, May 3, 2022 6:07 PM
KINGMAN – Opening Day at the Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode will be Saturday, May 7 in the parking lot at Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St.
The market will be open weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The market features produce, bakery items, eggs, honey, sweets, artisan goods, metal art, knives, music, food trucks and more, according to the market’s Facebook page.
