Launch issues continue

It looks like the movement to pressure the National Park Service to keep at least a temporary launch open at South Cove on Lake Mead for boaters and anglers is starting to get some results.

I sent out letters to all county, state and even several federal legislators asking for support to put pressure on the NPS.

Members of the staffs of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) have acknowledged receiving the letters as have most of the members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

South Cove and Meadview are in Supervisor Jean Bishop’s district and she has stated she is going to have members of NPS and the Bureau of Reclamation at a BOS meeting to discuss the ongoing situation.

No date for that meeting has been set yet, but there is going to be a meeting in Meadview on May 21 with Acting Deputy Superintendent Justin Pattison, who will give a briefing on what is happening at South Cove. That meeting is open to the public and will start at the Meadview Civic Association building at 10 a.m.

Boaters and anglers aren’t the only ones concerned about the loss of a launch area on Lake Mead. The Arizona Game and Fish Department noted in a survey that there were 51,000 angler days on Lake Mead. Keeping a launch area open was recently placed at number three on the department’s priority list.



While citizens wait for elected officials to act, some local business people are starting to get involved. One local boater/angler Chuck Casson has started a petition drive.

Casson, who owns the Century 21 real estate office in Kingman, has invited all persons who are interested in this issue to come to his office at 3010 Stockton Hill Road and sign the petition.

Chris Wagner, who owns The Gun Shop and the Insurance Center in Kingman, also has petitions in his businesses in Kingman.

The owner of Kingman Marine also has petitions at his business. Others in the local business community see the importance of keeping South Cove open for watercraft users, including boaters, skiers and anglers.

Several businesses in Meadview which would be hit hard by a closure of South Cove will also be getting petitions.

The petitions will be given to the NPS at the May meeting, and will also be submitted to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting.

While there are some in the area that feel that taking this action is a waste of time, anyone who owns any kind of watercraft or utilizes South Cove for water-related recreational purposes understands this issue with not having a launch area available.

Besides the obvious economic impact to businesses affected by a closure, there is the social impact as well. Summer is here, and boating and fishing is in full swing. People want to get out and recreate.