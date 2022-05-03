OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Supporting the big lie

Originally Published: May 3, 2022 2:34 p.m.

In order to be in the Republican party today you must support Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him but only in the few states that would have made a difference, and only him, not the majority that happened to be Republicans that were elected in 2020.

So you must be loyal only to imperial ruler for Life Trump to install him in power in 2024 regardless if he wins or not. So voting Republican in 2020 is to kiss our democracy and freedom goodbye forever.

The GOP has the entire Republican party, most of the Supreme Court, all the GOP-controlled state houses, and 2020 installing many Attorneys General and Secretaries of State who count and control the ballots of an election and are being financed to run and win in order to cheat the people out of their votes when the time comes for Trump (his coup failed due to honest lawmakers that would not cheat and lie for Trump).

Worse, people don’t care or are all in for this lawless crime boss so our country and 240-plus years of freedom will soon be at an end.

Best have lots of money in the new Fascist America as the only future government support will be 15 years in jail if you think for a second you still have any rights.

Like Russia it’s a pay to play world. The other 90% are useless, mindless peasants to be ruled not governed.

Andy Worth

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State