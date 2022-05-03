OFFERS
May Conservative Republican meeting in Kingman to host senate and clerk of the court candidates

Christina Spurlock (File photo)



Originally Published: May 3, 2022 5:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host its May monthly meeting at their new location, Fraternal Order of Eagles on 4536 Patsy Lane in Kingman.

At the Monday, May 9 meeting beginning at noon, U.S. Senate candidate Justin Olson; Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson, who are running as a tandem for the Arizona Corporation Commission; and Christina Spurlock, who is running for her current post, Mohave County Clerk of the Court, will speak.

The meetings are open to the public with a $3 entry fee. The Fraternal Order of Eagles will have food and drinks, and donuts for $1 each will be available. For more information, contact Dr. Laurence Schiff at 928-530-3637 or crck@reagan.com.

