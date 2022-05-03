Mohave County Animal Shelter dogs will be at arts festival

KINGMAN – The Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at the Kingman Festival of Arts with a variety of dogs and puppies.

Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said the team will be at the festival Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

Puppies and small dogs cost $125 to adopt. Kannianen said they are working towards clearing out the animal shelter, so dogs over the age of one and 40 pounds will be $25. All dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Along with dogs, bowls, collars, clothing and more will be for sale.

“We are excited to be there, looking forward to letting everyone know more about Friends and what we do to help the shelter animals and opportunities available for the community to help us,” Kannianen wrote in an email.