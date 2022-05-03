Mohave County public works director wedded to his demanding job

Wisconsin native Steve Latoski picked being a civil engineer as his career choice while in high school. He’s now in his fourteenth year as director of the Mohave County Public Works Department.

Latoski heads the second biggest county department with 180 people. (The Sheriff’s Department has 256.)

Public Works has a wide responsibility for countywide engineering, surveying, road maintenance, traffic control, facilities, park facilities management, fleet services and water operations.

Specifically, Latoski manages maintenance and operation of 2,100 road miles, as well as three public water systems, county regional and community parks, and the motor pool and building facilities, with a $45 million annual budget. Over the past 10 years, he secured over $12 million in federal funding for county road and traffic safety improvements including two Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration Program grants.



Latoski’s interest in working in county government came from the fact that he owned property here and 14 years ago he followed a county jobs listing that resulted in being hired and coming to the Public Works Department. It has been 14 years of consistently praised achievements. One of Latoski’s most noticeable triumphs took place last year when he was awarded the National Association of County Engineers award as the Urban County Engineer of the Year. He holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Purdue University and is a registered professional engineer in four states.

Latoski is extraordinarily successful outside his vital county position. He has developed numerous national engineering handbooks and training courses on traffic and planned special events management. Most recently he delivered traffic management and control services during the 2018 U.S. Golf Open. Latoski is immediate past president of the Arizona Association of County Engineers and a member of the Transportation Research Board Committee on Freeway Operations.

He chairs the Institute of Transportation Engineers National Rural Intelligent Transportation Systems Steering Committee.

Latoski is a world traveler, having visited five continents, and many countries and cities.



But his true love is his passion for his job, saying: “I’ve always had an appreciation for the government sector. I was actually a contract engineer in the private sector. I’ve always relished the opportunity to be more of a direct service to the public and see projects developed and brought to completion.”



Obviously wedded to both his job and duties taking him outside the county itself, Latoski says: “I embrace and thrive in my position as public works director in my standing interest in my colleagues’ success in the products, projects and services delivered, as well as seeing to a community-and-people-first focus in my professional and personal work.”

(This is one of a series of articles about Mohave County employees by Mohave County Communications.)