Kingman man charged for impregnating juvenile

KINGMAN - On Monday, May 5, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives learned of information of a possible sex offense and reported their investigation found a 16-year-old juvenile that was pregnant by an adult.

According to an MCSO press release, the father of the child was alleged to be Steve Francisco Garcia, 21, of Kingman. Garcia was contacted and admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim for the past several years.

Garcia, who was already in custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on unrelated charges, was additionally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual conduct with a minor, both class 2 felonies. The Arizona Department of Child Safety was notified and will be assisting in the investigation.