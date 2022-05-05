OFFERS
4 candidates to speak at Mohave Republican Forum May meeting

The Mohave Republican Forum will host state and federal candidates Wednesday, May 11. Blake Masters (pictured speaking) will be sharing his reasons for running for the U.S. Senate. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 5, 2022 5:06 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 5, 2022 6:56 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host state and federal candidates Wednesday, May 11.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, gubernatorial candidate Karren Taylor Robson, Secretary of State candidate Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Arizona House of Representative District 30 candidate William “Bill” Hardt, all Republicans, will speak and answer questions.

Blake Masters will be sharing his reasons for running for the U.S. Senate. These positions securing our borders and reducing immigration, giving American workers better opportunities for employment, cracking down on crime and improving national defense.

Robson will explain her, positions including keeping communities safe by supporting police, enforcing laws and securing the borders.

Ugenti-Rita will share her previous experience as Chairman of the Senate Government and Commerce Committees, House Ways and Means, Government and Election Committees and 11 years on the Appropriations Committee and how this experience has made her aware of how the government operates and qualifies her to serve as Secretary of State.

Hardt will share reasons he’s running to for state representative.

According to a press release from organizers, the meeting room will be available at 4 p.m. and attendees are welcome to dine prior to the meeting. Price of admission costs $2 to help with meeting costs.

An early bird special is available for those who purchase their meals before 4 p.m.

