Design contract approved for waste remediation project at Kingman airport

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council unanimously approved the Dross Site Remediation Project’s design services contract, which will get the decade-old project closer to completion at the Kingman Municipal Airport.

At the Tuesday, May 3 meeting council approved the contract for the project with Haley & Aldrich of Phoenix. The dross site is at the airport and is the waste product from aircraft smelting after World War II.

City Attorney Carl Cooper said approval of the design services contract with Haley & Aldrich is the next step toward completing the project. Once the final numbers for the costs are ready, Cooper said they will go to the Department of Justice to acquire the funding for the site.

The project will not have a fiscal impact on the city since the DOJ is picking up the tab. Cooper said he estimates they will get $30 million from the DOJ for the project. According to the agenda, the design contract is estimated to cost $288,500.

“I think this is a great step and move forward to get this dross site remediation taken care of … This is the next step,” Cooper said.

Jack Plaunty, city street department superintendent, explained that at the south side of the Kingman Municipal Airport there is a concrete apron covering the dross. The dross is reacting with the soil and causing the asphalt to swell and burst. Plaunty said due to the reaction, the city wants to solve and clean up the site.

“It looks like Mother Earth has acne out there,” Plaunty said.

Plaunty said he will come back to council with construction updates once they are ready. According to the agenda, a contract for design-build services was negotiated between the firm and the City of Kingman and details for construction services will be developed during the current phase.

For the projects time frame, Cooper said all he can say is that he sees a “light at the end of the tunnel,” but cannot give more details. The project began the litigation process in 2012.

Mayor Jen Miles recalled discussing the item in 2012 when she was a member of city council. She expected the project to move faster than it has, but is looking forward to the steps taken to move it forward. “I’m just really glad to see we’re at this stage,” Miles said.

Council also accepted a $1,000 “Buckle Up” grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The grant for the Kingman Police Department will support a two-week campaign to push for seat belt and child seat safety use in Kingman. The campaign would be from May 23 to June 5.

In March, council approved the acceptance of an Arizona Department of Transportation grant for the Taxiway Bravo rehabilitation design phase at the airport. ADOT’s portion for the project was $180,000 with a 10% match from the city not to exceed $20,000.

However, the grant had an error and the state’s portion is $190,000, meaning the city will change their 10% share of $20,000 to $21,111 in order to move forward. Council approved correcting the error.