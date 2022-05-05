Environmental assessment slows Rancho Santa Fe interchange project

KINGMAN – While the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange project is in the works, the City of Kingman will have to wait for the irrevocable letter of credit from the bank. The bank won’t issue the letter until the Federal Aviation Administration accepts Rancho Santa Fe Parkway and its drainage system after conducting an environmental assessment.

At the Tuesday, May 3 Kingman City Council meeting City Manager Ron Foggin said the project’s bank, the National Bank of Arizona, will not issue the letter of credit until the FAA approves the road. The letter of credit is a financial contract from the bank that guarantees payment between parties. Foggin said they are anticipating the necessary items at the end of August.

“The project is moving forward; not at the pace we want it to,” Foggin said.

At the March 15 council meeting Foggin said staff expected to get the letter in the second quarter and begin construction by the fourth quarter. At the March meeting Foggin said the city had received the Estoppel Certificate, which ensures the development agreement hasn’t changed between parties.

Foggin said the city and the developer are in the process of the FAA accepting the Airport Layout Plan which includes the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway and drainage. Foggin said the bank wants the road completely accepted by FAA before moving forward since the project is expensive.

Based on the March 2022 update on the project, Foggin said receiving the irrevocable letter of credit would have begun setting financing in place.

For the infrastructure alone, the project is expected to cost $35 million to $45 million, which is why the bank will not issue the letter until approved by the FAA.

Since the bank wants to see the FAA acceptance, Foggin said the Environmental Assessment, which is currently being conducted for the road and drainage system, will need to be completed.

For the “good news,” Foggin said the developer is still moving forward with the infrastructure design for Rancho Santa Fe. The developer recently signed a change order for the storm water detention facility.

AECOM, the project’s engineering firm, filed the change order for around $630,000. The change order will be paid for by AECOM. The utility layout is also in the works.

“If there’s any question whether they’re moving forward, they’re committing a whole bunch of money just for the design work,” Foggin said.

Foggin said the city is ready to go with the project and has funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget for the Rancho Santa Fe project. The state has also committed $20 million for the project.

“We are ready to go whenever the developer provides their irrevocable letter of credit,” Foggin said. “We will be able to show the state that we have the money.”