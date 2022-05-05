OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman HS placed in lockdown

Police and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies converged on Kingman High School the morning of Thursday, May 5 after MCSO received a report of an active shooter at the school. The claim was unfounded. An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is pictured outside the school. (Kingman Miner photo)

Police and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies converged on Kingman High School the morning of Thursday, May 5 after MCSO received a report of an active shooter at the school. The claim was unfounded. An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is pictured outside the school. (Kingman Miner photo)

Originally Published: May 5, 2022 6:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District said there was no active shooter at Kingman High School on Thursday, May 5, despite rumors.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the KUSD Facebook page, a student appeared to be in custody for questioning in relation to a call made to MCSO. Initial calls were made to law enforcement claiming an armed subject was on campus, according to MCSO. Law enforcement said all students were safe and were released for the day.

“A phone call was made stating a gun may have been seen in one part of the school. While nothing was observed first-hand by staff and no threats were made to anyone on campus, law enforcement and school officials are acting with an abundance of caution to ensure safety,” KUSD wrote.

“We continue to field rumors and inaccurate information coming from outside of the school and will work swiftly to correct this,” the KUSD post wrote.

According to MCSO, not shots were fired at the high school and the lockdown was taken as a precaution.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State