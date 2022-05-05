Kingman HS placed in lockdown

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District said there was no active shooter at Kingman High School on Thursday, May 5, despite rumors.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the KUSD Facebook page, a student appeared to be in custody for questioning in relation to a call made to MCSO. Initial calls were made to law enforcement claiming an armed subject was on campus, according to MCSO. Law enforcement said all students were safe and were released for the day.

“A phone call was made stating a gun may have been seen in one part of the school. While nothing was observed first-hand by staff and no threats were made to anyone on campus, law enforcement and school officials are acting with an abundance of caution to ensure safety,” KUSD wrote.

“We continue to field rumors and inaccurate information coming from outside of the school and will work swiftly to correct this,” the KUSD post wrote.

According to MCSO, not shots were fired at the high school and the lockdown was taken as a precaution.