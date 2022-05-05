Kingman man, a retired physician, is riding across America to raise awareness and money for brain cancer research

Former Kingman physician Dr. Joe Tedesco and his bike riding partner Dr. Grant Stephenson are on a bike ride across the U.S. to raise at least $20,000 for brain cancer research.

In honor of brain cancer survivor Nate Tomlin and his family, who are also in Kingman, Tedesco and Stephenson began the ride on May 1 from Santa Monica, California and will finish in Boston, Massachusetts. They spent the night in Kingman on Wednesday, May 4 and were greeted by friends and family at Metcalfe Park.

Tedesco and his wife, Billie Tedesco, raised their children in Kingman. Tedesco also practiced medicine in Kingman for over 30 years, so riding through Kingman was a milestone and a reminder of why he’s partaking in the journey.

“To see friends and family as we arrived in Kingman was very special,” Tedesco wrote.

Tedesco will also ride through his hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania where he first discovered his love for bike riding. He first wanted to ride across the country at age 15, but his parents wouldn’t let him. At 61, he is finally fulfilling his dream while riding in honor of a family friend.

Tomlin was diagnosed with glioblastoma several years ago. With two young children and his wife, the news was devastating. His wife, Megan Dorner-Tomlin, is also from Kingman and is the daughter of Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner. However, after Tomlin was told he had only months to live, he beat his cancer.

“Nate and Megan mean so much to me. It means a lot to do something in honor of Nate’s courageous battle with brain cancer,” Tedesco wrote. “He is a true hero.”

May is Brain Cancer Awareness month, so Tedesco and Stephenson, who had never met prior to the ride, decided now was the perfect time to go.

Stephenson is a semi-retired physician from New York who always wanted a reason to ride across the county and felt this was the perfect opportunity.

All money raised will go to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at The Barrow Neurological Institute, a nonprofit translational research program that offers state-of-the art clinical trials for patients. The center is based in Phoenix.

“It is important to let people know that brain cancer can happen to anybody, including your friends and loved ones, and can happen at any age,” Tedesco wrote. “It is important to raise funds to help with research to improve treatments and outcomes.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3kJrlGt.