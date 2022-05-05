OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center hires pain specialist

Dr. Prashanth Manjunath (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 5, 2022 5:13 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 5, 2022 6:57 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomed Dr. Prashanth Manjunath to KRMC Pain Management. A board-certified pain management specialist, Dr. Manjunath uses a holistic approach to treat patients who suffer from chronic pain.

According to a news release, this may include rehabilitation, medical treatment, injection therapy or other advanced pain management techniques. Manjunath completed residency training in anesthesiology at the University of Miami, followed by a fellowship in interventional pain management at Harvard Medical School.

He practiced for nine years in southeast Idaho before joining KRMC.

Pain management involves collaboration with multiple areas of medicine and tailoring a treatment plan to the individual. “I try to involve my patients as partners in their care,” he said.

