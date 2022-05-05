OFFERS
Letter | New hotel

Originally Published: May 5, 2022 4:32 p.m.

This is in reference to the new hotel going in on Sunrise. Are our city officials really so dense that they think another hotel is going to bring in business for our local stores and eateries?

Our only shopping in Kingman is Walmart and as for eating we have no high-end restaurants such as Red Lobster, Olive Garden or Outback.

It is time that our mayor and the city council realize that we are sending our spending money to Havasu, Laughlin and Bullhead. Kingman will always remain a small town with nothing to offer but fast foods and absolutely no real shopping.

Kay Claborn

Kingman

